Speed limit reduction between Wichita Falls, Holliday starting Tuesday

Message boards were installed and will remain up to notify drivers of the change.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drivers on U.S. 82 and 277 will soon have to reduce their speed between Wichita Falls and Holliday.

TxDOT announced a speed limit reduction from the current 60 mph down to 50 mph. The limits are half a mile west of FM 369 to half a mile east of the Archer County line.

Message boards were installed and will remain up to notify drivers of the change, which will begin on May 3.

