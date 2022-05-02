Speed limit reduction between Wichita Falls, Holliday starting Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drivers on U.S. 82 and 277 will soon have to reduce their speed between Wichita Falls and Holliday.

TxDOT announced a speed limit reduction from the current 60 mph down to 50 mph. The limits are half a mile west of FM 369 to half a mile east of the Archer County line.

Message boards were installed and will remain up to notify drivers of the change, which will begin on May 3.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.