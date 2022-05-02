Email City Guide
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - An Albany parent is contemplating taking legal action after her child left an area daycare with bruises and bite marks.

WALB’s Kiera Hood spoke with the mother, April Robinson, and her family. A police report said Robinson’s toddler, Gabriella, was attacked at Wee Are the World Child Development Center on Moultrie Road on April 28.

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility(Jasmine Robinson)

According to the Albany police report, a daycare worker says a 5-year-old boy held 1-year-old Gabriella Richardson down, bit, and scratched her several times on her face and body inside this facility.

“Her face looked like a rottweiler had attacked her,” said Lasasha Robinson, the 1-year-old’s aunt.

You can see the marks from the attack that sent baby Gabriella to the hospital.

According to the report, a daycare worker says she was changing another child’s diaper when she heard Gabriella scream and then saw the boy attacking her.

“You can’t tell me that this happened within seconds this was going on and nobody was around,” Lasasha said.

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility(Jasmine Robinson)

“It did seem like it went on for several minutes and I just hate that,” said Alexis Robinson, the 1-year-old’s aunt.

Her mom and aunts are questioning how this could have happened in such a short amount of time, or with an adult in the room.

“I was like let me see her, what happened, let me see and when I saw her face I just, I immediately asked, I was cursing. I was like what happened?” Jasmine Robinson, the 1-year-old’s aunt said.

Richardson’s mom, April, says she never wanted to put her daughter in child care but has to as a single mother. She says she is traumatized.

“Once I got there on the scene. I couldn’t grab her. I couldn’t even grab to say ‘you know mama here, I got you’ or anything because she doesn’t even look the same,” said April.

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility(Jasmine Robinson)

Robinson says she is not sure if she will be moving forward with legal action. The daycare center and police say there are no cameras inside the facility.

Statement from Wee Are the World Child Development Center

