3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday that will authorize third party roll off companies to franchise, and require all the solid waste to come to the city landfill.

This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have been affected for months.

“The outcome is not exactly what I wanted today,” Hayden Hansen, owner of On Site Solutions, said. “It is a start. We will see what we can do with it, but I was hoping for a little bit different, maybe some changes.”

It could have been worse, but more needed to be done. That’s how many business owners felt after city council voted 4-2 to approve a new ordinance. To some, the vote may not seem like a big deal, but to those in the roll off dumpster business, it’s going to change the way they work.

“Franchise the third party roll off companies, require all the solid waste come to the city landfill, then establish the reporting requirements and allow them to continue to serve the commercial sites that they are serving now,” Russell Schreiber, director of Public Works for the city of Wichita Falls, said.

“We will no longer be able to work for any resident unless they are doing a building permit, so we will have to deal with that,” Hansen said. “Also the staffing, we don’t know what it is going to entail for any of that extra paperwork or fees or how long it is going to take to get something done.”

This has been a contentious issue and Mayor Stephen Santellana said they worked for months to try and find the best outcome for everyone.

“This is probably in the top two or three in the amount of time I have spent outside of my job and outside of the council chamber on a certain issue,” Santellana said. “We are talking about dozens and dozens of hours, just conversations on the phone, much less the meetings we have had over this and doing a lot of research.”

The reason this ordinance was brought to council is because they are trying to make back money that has been lost.

“The revenue that we will now recover by having all the solid waste brought to the city landfill, we are hoping that supplants the lost revenue that we have lost to the third party doing the collection service,” Schreiber said.

While accommodations were made to better suit the local business owners, they still were not in full agreement with the ordinance, but Santellana said this was best at this point in time.

“It is the best possible outcome for this time right now,” Santellana said. “That is why I am saying this is always going to be a living document to me. I think a lot of people think when I bang the gavel and city council approves something, it is edged in stone forever but it’s not. It is a living document. It is something we can approach later. We can make changes as needed.”

Officials said it will take time to see how the ordinance affects everyone involved. The effective start date is Sept. 1, but the local roll off companies have to have everything ready by July 1.

