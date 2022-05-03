Commissioners approve Wichita County Tax Office improvements

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A multi-million dollar project has been approved for the Wichita County Tax Office.

This is the first major renovation that will be done to the building since the mid 1970s. A plan that has been in the works for years is finally coming to fruition and people who have worked in the tax office said this is a blessing that is long overdue.

“It is going to be so nice,” Michelle Delgado, property tax supervisor for the Wichita County Tax Office, said. “It is going to be like a breath of fresh air for me.”

Delgado has worked in the Wichita County Tax Office for over two decades and she said has never seen major work done to improve the building until now.

“It is really run down and we have needed to have a remodel for quite some time,” Delgado said.

20 years of working in a building with holes in the walls and ceilings, rundown HVAC systems and windows that let in cold winter air even when they’re closed.

“The third floor common area floor tile around the hallways, if you walk on it in some places it just cracks beneath your feet because it is 50-years-old,” Mark Beauchamp, Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 1, said. “So it needs to be addressed.”

The county didn’t have the money for repairs until a little financial assistance came along.

“This is the one time when we have funding outside of local taxpayers to foot all the bill by using ARPA funds,” Beauchamp said.

And the money to fix up the building will ultimately go toward the people who use it most: everyday citizens.

“That’s where most everybody in the county will visit at some point in the year, they will go into that lobby,” Beauchamp said. “It needs to be good, user friendly, clean and efficient.”

The project will also make it easier for people to navigate the building by separating motor vehicle and property tax offices into two different areas with their own lobbies.

“We have had motor vehicle and property in the middle, a lobby in the middle for all the taxpayers,” Delgado said. “At times they don’t know where to go so it has been a bit confusing for them.”

And Delgado believes these improvements will help everyone.

“Really I think this is a good change for the county as a whole for all the taxpayers that are walking in the door,” Delgado said. “They are even going to enjoy it. It is going to be something new for them and something they are going to be proud of because this is their building.”

Construction is set to begin sometime this fall with the expectation that it will take 18-24 months to complete. Beauchamp said once construction begins, they will be shifting most of the tax office operations to remote locations to keep foot traffic in the building low.

