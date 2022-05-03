Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Cooler Tuesday

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thunderstorm chances will move out later tonight with north winds and cooler weather by morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday with clouds and some sunshine. A warm front moves into the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday with more showers and possible storms. There may be some severe weather threats Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say their car was shot
Heavy police presence at Club 940 in Wichita Falls
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
A Texas high school has a record 35 sets of twins in its graduating class.
Texas school district has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens
A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd

Latest News

Cooler Weather for Tuesday
Cooler Weather for Tuesday
A few storms may develop Monday afternoon
Thunderstorm Chances
Areas of Storms Overnight