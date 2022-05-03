Cooler Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thunderstorm chances will move out later tonight with north winds and cooler weather by morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday with clouds and some sunshine. A warm front moves into the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday with more showers and possible storms. There may be some severe weather threats Wednesday afternoon and evening.

