Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late Monday night.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people, including a Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy, were injured Monday night in a crash on Kell Boulevard, according to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.

The crash happened at around 11:30 PM on Kell Boulevard near Brook Street.

Sheriff Duke told News Channel Six that a Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to pull over a motorcycle that was reportedly traveling at 95-100 MPH.

Duke says that as the deputy came over a hill, he encountered a Toyota in the far left lane.

He adds that he is unsure, at the time, why the two cars collided, saying he has yet to review the cruiser’s onboard dash camera.

The motorcycle did not stop and authorities were unable to locate it.

Both the deputy and the driver of the Toyota were transported to United Regional Health Center with unknown injuries. Sheriff Duke said he believed the injuries were not serious.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

