Know the candidates: Burkburnett Commissioner Place 3 race

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The three candidates for Burkburnett Commissioner Place 3 have different backgrounds and varying degrees of political experience. Ted Kwas, Susan Mitchell and Elizabeth Stiles feel their differences are what set them apart in this race.

“The first time I got on the city council, I got kicked off because I was trying to do something right for the town. Well, again the high rollers, they made sure that I didn’t get re-elected. It took me 10 years to get back on the city council,” Kwas said.

“I was just born and raised here. I have the availability of being able to talk to people on a daily basis. I do attend the city council meetings and I try to stay current with what’s happening within our city,” Mitchell said.

“We moved here about three years ago to Burkburnett and I’ve always had a servant’s heart, so I’m just trying to do something for the community and just trying to help better it,” Stiles said.

The candidates do share common ground, particularly when it comes to their plans if elected.

“Well I’d like to see the city be unified going forward. Obviously as a business owner downtown in Burk, that’s not an easy task, so I would like to see new businesses come in and our city grow,” said Mitchell.

“Trying to get back on the idea of revitalizing the downtown area to make it worth people stopping and shopping there instead of running to Wichita or some other place,” Kwas said.

“I think almost everybody would like to have more stores or more activities. Stuff here to do within the town especially the teens and the kids that they don’t have to go out to Wichita Falls or even into the big cities,” Stiles said.

Ultimately, all three think their message will get people out to vote on May 7.

“My heart’s on the right place. Like I said, I do have a servant’s heart and I want to do things to serve my community. I love being involved whether it be with VFW the American Legion,” Stiles said.

“They can go back and check my record, I’ve always done what was right for the city and the people. Like I said, I’m not interested in the high rollers that try to run the city. They’ve got the money, I’ve got the mouth,” Kwas said.

“My family roots are just interwoven within the city. I love this city and I want to preserve its heritage for the future to come and grandchildren so then I would ask for you to vote for me,” Mitchell said.

Early voting will wrap up on May 3 and election day is Saturday, May 7.

Election Coverage:

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.