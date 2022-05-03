Where to vote in the May 2022 general election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 2022 general election is just days away.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s where you can get out and vote on May 7:

LOCATION ADDRESS Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls Texas Highway Department 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls Commissioner Precinct 2 Building 102 W College, Burkburnett Iowa Park Tax Substation 400 N Wall, Iowa Park Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls Commissioner Precinct 4 Building 2023 SH 25 N, Electra

