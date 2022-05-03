Where to vote in the May 2022 general election
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 2022 general election is just days away.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s where you can get out and vote on May 7:
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Martin Luther King Center
|1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls
|Texas Highway Department
|1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls
|Commissioner Precinct 2 Building
|102 W College, Burkburnett
|Iowa Park Tax Substation
|400 N Wall, Iowa Park
|Region IX Education Center
|301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls
|Commissioner Precinct 4 Building
|2023 SH 25 N, Electra
