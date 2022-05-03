Email City Guide
Where to vote in the May 2022 general election

Here’s where you can get out and vote on May 7.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The May 2022 general election is just days away.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here’s where you can get out and vote on May 7:

LOCATIONADDRESS
Martin Luther King Center1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls
Texas Highway Department1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls
Commissioner Precinct 2 Building102 W College, Burkburnett
Iowa Park Tax Substation400 N Wall, Iowa Park
Region IX Education Center301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls
Commissioner Precinct 4 Building2023 SH 25 N, Electra

All News Channel 6 election coverage can be found by clicking here.

