Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mom arrested after shooting 2 sons in their beds, officials say

Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13...
Trinh Nguyen, 38, is facing multiple charges after authorities say she shot her two sons, 13 and 9, and tried to shoot her neighbor. As the boys are not expected to survive, it's anticipated Nguyen's charges will be upgraded to homicide.(Source: Bucks County District Attorney's Office)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania mother is facing charges after authorities say she shot her two sons and tried to shoot her neighbor. The boys are not expected to survive.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was arrested in a church parking lot at 11:30 a.m. Monday, hours after the shooting at her home in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania. She faces three counts of attempted homicide, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

The incident began when police were dispatched to Nguyen’s home at 7:05 a.m. for a report of an armed subject, said the district attorney’s office in a news release.

Nguyen’s 22-year-old neighbor told police that she handed him a box of photos and asked him to give it to her ex-husband, his co-worker. She then allegedly pulled a gun on him and tried to fire it twice, but the gun did not fire.

The neighbor wrapped Nguyen in a bear hug and disarmed her before she fled the scene, according to the news release.

When police checked Nguyen’s home, they found her two sons, ages 13 and 9, in their beds with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both boys were taken to the hospital, with at least one of them undergoing surgery.

Unfortunately, the boys are not expected to survive. They were being kept on life support Monday night until their organs could be donated, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Nguyen’s charges are then expected to be upgraded to two counts of homicide.

The news release says that when law enforcement found Nguyen at the church, she was also taken to the hospital because she seemed to be under the influence of drugs. Police believe she may have tried to kill herself, the Inquirer reports.

Authorities did not comment on a motive for the shootings, but court records indicate that Nguyen had more than $11,000 in unpaid rent. The family had been ordered to leave their home by Tuesday, according to the Inquirer.

Nguyen was denied bail at her arraignment.

The case is being investigated by Bucks County Detectives and Upper Makefield Township Police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say their car was shot
Heavy police presence at Club 940 in Wichita Falls
A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
A Texas high school has a record 35 sets of twins in its graduating class.
Texas school district has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March — a sign that they are confident they...
Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March
The US economy gained 431,000 jobs in March.
US will recover all jobs lost during pandemic by July, report says
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned; Biden says possible ruling raises midterm stakes
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Biden to visit Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained