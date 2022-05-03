New report shows impact of MSU Texas on local economy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas had a total impact of $323.9 million on the local economy in 2021, according to a report released by the Texas Tech University System on Tuesday.

The study estimated the economic impact of the TTU System and its five universities on both local and state levels. MSU was estimated to have created and sustained 2,269 jobs in the North Texas region, as well as over 400 more in Texas overall.

“The Texas Tech University System and our five component institutions play a critically important role in the local economies and services provided throughout the state of Texas,” Tedd Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System, said. “Our universities provide world-class research and innovation in health care, and prepare workforce ready graduates who serve our communities, our great state and beyond.”

Commissioned by the Office of the Chancellor and conducted through TTU’s Rawls College of Business, the study looked at factors like annual budgets, visitors, research spending and student enrollment to determine the economic impact of the TTU System’s central administration and its five component universities on both state and local levels.

See MSU’s full economic impact below.

MSU’S REGIONAL ECONOMIC IMPACT IN 2021 MSU’S STATEWIDE ECONOMIC IMPACT IN 2021 2,269 total jobs created and sustained

(created from operations, employees, research, students, and university-related visitors) 2,696 total jobs created and sustained

(created from operations, employees, research, students, and university-related visitors) $78 million in total household income

(created from operations, employees, research, students, and university-related visitors) $136.4 million in total household income

(created from operations, employees, research, students, and university-related visitors) $323.9 million in total economic output

(gross economic impact) $420.2 million in total economic output

(gross economic impact) $507 million in annual contribution to Texas workforce by graduates $927.2 million in total statewide economic impact

(including Annual Workforce Contribution) ** North Texas Region as defined by the Texas Workforce Commission, WDA. 31.75 return on state dollar (E&G)

(including Annual Workforce Contribution)

