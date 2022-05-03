Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New report shows impact of MSU Texas on local economy

MSU was estimated to have created and sustained 2,269 jobs in the North Texas region, as well...
MSU was estimated to have created and sustained 2,269 jobs in the North Texas region, as well as over 400 more in Texas overall.(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas had a total impact of $323.9 million on the local economy in 2021, according to a report released by the Texas Tech University System on Tuesday.

The study estimated the economic impact of the TTU System and its five universities on both local and state levels. MSU was estimated to have created and sustained 2,269 jobs in the North Texas region, as well as over 400 more in Texas overall.

“The Texas Tech University System and our five component institutions play a critically important role in the local economies and services provided throughout the state of Texas,” Tedd Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System, said. “Our universities provide world-class research and innovation in health care, and prepare workforce ready graduates who serve our communities, our great state and beyond.”

Commissioned by the Office of the Chancellor and conducted through TTU’s Rawls College of Business, the study looked at factors like annual budgets, visitors, research spending and student enrollment to determine the economic impact of the TTU System’s central administration and its five component universities on both state and local levels.

See MSU’s full economic impact below.

MSU’S REGIONAL ECONOMIC IMPACT IN 2021MSU’S STATEWIDE ECONOMIC IMPACT IN 2021
2,269 total jobs created and sustained
(created from operations, employees, research, students, and university-related visitors)		2,696 total jobs created and sustained
(created from operations, employees, research, students, and university-related visitors)
$78 million in total household income
(created from operations, employees, research, students, and university-related visitors)		$136.4 million in total household income
(created from operations, employees, research, students, and university-related visitors)
$323.9 million in total economic output
(gross economic impact)		$420.2 million in total economic output
(gross economic impact)
$507 million in annual contribution to Texas workforce by graduates
$927.2 million in total statewide economic impact
(including Annual Workforce Contribution)
** North Texas Region as defined by the Texas Workforce Commission, WDA.31.75 return on state dollar (E&G)
(including Annual Workforce Contribution)

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
Witnesses say their car was shot
Heavy police presence at Club 940 in Wichita Falls
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
A Texas high school has a record 35 sets of twins in its graduating class.
Texas school district has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

The meals are offered at no cost to children and teens 18 and under.
Wichita Falls ISD to offer free summer meals starting June 1
Camp Fire North Texas looking forward to summer
Camp Fire North Texas looking forward to summer
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
.
Transfer Station reopens following overnight fire