Transfer Station reopens following overnight fire

By Samantha Forester
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Transfer Station has reopened following an overnight fire that forced it to close for a period of time on Tuesday.

Engineers inspected the area where the fire took place and deemed normal operations could continue. The Transfer Station is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During the brief closure, people needing to drop off trash were encouraged to use the Landfill at 10984 Wiley Road.

