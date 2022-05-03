Transfer Station reopens following overnight fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Transfer Station has reopened following an overnight fire that forced it to close for a period of time on Tuesday.

Engineers inspected the area where the fire took place and deemed normal operations could continue. The Transfer Station is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During the brief closure, people needing to drop off trash were encouraged to use the Landfill at 10984 Wiley Road.

