Strong storms are likely Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 82 with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Severe storms will be likely Wednesday. Hail, high winds, and tornadoes will be possible on Wednesday. After a cold front moves in Thursday morning, rain chances go away for a few days.

