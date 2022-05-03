Strong storms are likely Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, storm chances return to the forecast. We will have a high of 82 with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Severe storms will be likely Wednesday. Hail, high winds, and tornadoes will be possible on Wednesday. After a cold front moves in Thursday morning, rain chances go away for a few days.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.