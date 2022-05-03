Email City Guide
Wichita Co. commissioners share concerns on illegal trash dumping

County commissioners are asking for help to prevent illegal dumping.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County commissioners are asking for the community’s help after an increase in illegal trash dumping on county roads was reported.

They are asking for people to stop dumping trash where they shouldn’t and if anyone sees someone do it, to call the police department. If someone is caught, they will be fined and possibly have to serve jail time. Officials said it is costing the county thousands of taxpayer dollars to clean the trash up each week.

“My precinct, we probably spend $500-$1,000 a week in just time, equipment, man power and landfill fees because we still have to pay for their trash,” Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 2, said.

Fincannon is not only asking for the community’s help, but the city’s as well. He said they need to create more opportunities for citizens to dump their trash legally.

