WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will be offering free summer meals at several locations starting on June 1.

The meals will be offered at no cost to children and teens 18 and under.

A full list of dates, times and locations can be found in the flyer below:

Wichita Falls ISD to offer summer meals (WFISD)

