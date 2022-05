WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a two year wait, 5th graders at Booker T. Washington were finally able to enjoy a full day of adventures at the YMCA Camp Grady Spruce.

During their time there, students rode horses, did archery and even took a boat ride.

The field trip was possible thanks to I.D.E.A. grant funds, which were delayed due to COVID.

