Couch To 50 offers training for Hotter’N Hell Hundred

By Priscilla Meza
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred is right around the corner and if you need help preparing for it, Endurance House is hosting a program to train people in the community for the biggest cycling event of the year here in Wichita Falls.

Jamie Rice is a real estate agent by day, but at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, she transforms into one of the group’s fearless leaders.

“I enjoyed it so much that I started a Facebook group for other cyclists throughout the year that wanted to start cycling,” Rice said.

She’s a leader of  Couch To 50, a bicycling group that’s been helping prepare people for Hotter’N Hell for seven years. While there are still a few months left until race day, the community group is encouraging people to start hitting the road now.

“One of our community events that we help with is going to be the Endurance House Couch to 50 training group,” Diana Snow, manager at Endurance House, said.

Snow explained how rewarding it is to see people’s progress from the beginning of the program to the end.

“Just to see somebody that struggled and then they were encouraged to keep coming back and that they have become leaders, that’s just rewarding to see something like that happen,” Snow said.

Rice has been with the group for over a year, and said the training program does more than just help people prepare to pedal. It gives the community a reason to come together.

“You get to learn a lot more about them on these rides and afterwards when we stop here at the brewery when we come back, we all sit down and talk,” Rice said. “You get to know them and their family members and it’s just a really good experience.”

And while Hotter’N Hell is definitely a test of endurance, an encouraging support system can help make those hundred miles fly by.

The program is free and available for people of all ages to join. Click here to request for updates on the program and group meetings.

