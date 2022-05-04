Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

The honorees — voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals — “each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ‘n’ roll,” said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday.

Parton had gone on social media to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not “earned that right.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide if Parton was elected. Parton later said she would accept an induction.

In its citation, the hall called Parton “a living legend and a paragon of female empowerment,” adding that “Her crossover success broadened the audience for country music and expanded the horizons for countless artists who followed.”

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Parton, Richie, Simon and Duran Duran were selected on their first go-round. Simon was a first-time nominee this year more than 25 years after becoming eligible. Eminem becomes the 10th hip-hop act to be inducted, making the cut on his first ballot.

The hall also announced Wednesday that Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are getting the award for musical excellence and that Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be honored with the Early Influence Award.

Other artists and groups that failed this year for induction in the performer category are A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Parton is most associated with country music and is in the Country Hall of Fame, but she has performed songs with a rock feel. Artists who have made both the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance

Latest News

Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
In remarks Saturday, comedian Trevor Noah called the White House Correspondents' Association...
Several White House correspondents’ dinner attendees test positive for COVID-19
President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic teams at the White House on...
2020, 2022 US Olympians to visit Bidens at White House
Amazon reportedly told its staff Monday the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses...
Amazon to pay employee travel expenses to get abortions, other treatments, reports say
‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’
‘I just don’t want to feel unsafe’ - couple flees Florida amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’