Faith Refuge marks 10 year anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 10 years. That’s how long Faith Refuge in Wichita Falls has been open and they celebrated that big achievement on Tuesday evening.

They took a look back at their 10 years of service and their impact on the community. One Faith Refuge visionary gives credit to God for the miracles she has seen.

”The last 10 years have been so exciting because God has preformed miracles within the walls of Faith Refuge,” Johnelle Donnell with Faith Refuge said. “We have had so many women living on the streets of Wichita falls and around north Texas and even Oklahoma who have come to our facility to get help and find a new way to live.”

The event was open to the public and filled with music and a few speeches.

