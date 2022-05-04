Makayla Smith prepares for state golf tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday junior Makayla Smith is teeing off in her first ever state golf tournament in just a few weeks.

“I started crying,” said Smith. “I was so excited.”

Smith had a tough start in the regional tournament shooting an 87 in round one. She was able to reset for round two shooting a 77 to earn her spot in Austin.

“I was just trying to get even on the back nine because on the front nine I shot six over,” said Smith. “I just gained a little more confidence.”

“We stayed positive,” said head coach Clay Strealy. “I told her ‘It’s going to be good then day two will be better.’ It did. It turned out that way. She kept pressing on.”

Throughout the regional tournament Smith leaned on a philosophy the game of golf has taught her since she started playing: control what you can control.

“She’s got a great mentality for it,” said Strealy. “She doesn’t get too worked up when she hits a bad shot like a lot of kids will do that.”

As she gears up for the start of the tournament, Smith is also leaning on her confidence to get her through.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity to get myself out there for college and hopefully I’ll go next year too,” said Smith.

“Hopefully if things go well this year, she’ll do well and be able to get back down there next year and have that experience to fall back on again,” said Strealy. “I’d love to see her go win that thing.”

The 3A girls golf state tournament runs May 16-17 at the Jimmy Clay Course in Austin, TX.

