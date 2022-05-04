Email City Guide
Team USA honored at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting Olympic teams at the White House on Wednesday.
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House honored more than 600 U.S. Olympic athletes today.

Olympians and Paralympians from the 2020 and 2022 games traveled to D.C. and were welcomed by the President on the south lawn.

Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton reports, “As the White House has loosened COVID-19 restrictions, President Joe Biden has invited Team U.S.A. to the White House for the first time in his presidency.”

Hundreds of Team U.S.A. athletes were greeted with cheers from fans who attended the in-person celebration. It was a welcoming the team missed out on during the 2020 summer games in Tokyo due to the pandemic.

The 200 medalists were honored by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

President Biden congratulated the athletes saying, “We believe in America anything is possible, and you are the explanation of what we mean.”

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, spoke on behalf of the athletes. “This team is resilient. We came together and we persevered. And we hope we’ve made this country proud.”

Cullerton spoke with some of the athletes after the ceremony. Watch their comments below.

