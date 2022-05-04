Email City Guide
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

By Garrett James
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a First Alert Weather Day. We will start the day with a few sprinkles and areas of mist/fog. This will taper off throughout the morning hours.

By the afternoon, a warm front will start lifting to the north. Along the warm front, a few supercells may develop.

The threat of severe weather will be high in any supercells. Hail up the size of baseballs will be possible in any supercell. Damaging winds up to 80 mph will be possible. Tornadoes will be possible today.

Wednesday is a day you want to make sure that you are weather aware. Have multiple ways of receiving your weather notifications.

Thursday, storms will be around in the morning hours. We will have storms moving through the area along the cold front. After the storms clear the area, we will have partly cloudy skies and a high of 80.

