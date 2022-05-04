Email City Guide
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher

District officials said counselors and other support staff will be available to help those in need.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD community is mourning the loss of a Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher.

In a post on Facebook, the district announced Tuesday night the passing of Michelle Hicks, a teacher who “dedicated herself to the special students at Cunningham and WFISD for many years.”

District officials said counselors and other support staff will be available to help students, teachers and families in need.

