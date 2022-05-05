Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

DOJ: Walmart and Kohl’s to pay collective $5.5 million in settlement for deceptive advertising

Walmart and Kohl's agreed to pay a collective $5.5 million in collective penalties for alleged...
Walmart and Kohl's agreed to pay a collective $5.5 million in collective penalties for alleged deceptive advertising.(Walmart)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart and Kohl’s agreed to pay a collective $5.5 million in penalties as part of a settlement related to accusations of deceptive advertising from the companies.

The Department of Justice announced in a release Thursday that Walmart Inc. and Kohl’s Inc. paid $3 million and $2.5 million in civil penalties respectively in the settlement.

The settlement comes after complaints were filed against the two companies accusing them of violating the Federal Trade Commission Act and the Textile Fiber Products Identification Act and its associated rules by making deceptive claims about products that were supposedly made from bamboo.

In filed complaints, the government alleged that Walmart and Kohl’s advertised products as made of bamboo when they were actually made of rayon and did not contain any bamboo fibers.

The complaints also alleged that Walmart and Kohl’s made claims that their bamboo products were environmentally friendly, and that Kohl’s claimed these products were free of harmful chemicals. Rayon is produced using a chemical process that requires toxic chemicals and the emission of pollutants.

The Department of Justice said the companies continued doing so even though both received letters from the FTC in 2010 warning them that the improper advertising of rayon products violated the Textile Rules and FTC Act.

In addition to the penalties, Walmart and Kohl’s are also barred from making misleading or unsubstantiated claims that products are made of bamboo or have environmental benefits because they are derived from bamboo.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Search for escaped inmate, former corrections officer enters ninth day
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
11 women working in the maternity unit at a Missouri hospital are all pregnant.
Baby fever: 11 hospital workers pregnant at same time
Baby fever: 11 hospital staffers are pregnant
Police in South Carolina said they responded to an assault at a school that sent an assistant...
Police: Assistant principal sent to hospital after punched, kicked by 11-year-old student