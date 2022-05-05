Email City Guide
Major accident narrows Kell Blvd. to one lane

A major car accident narrowed Kell Blvd. to one lane of traffic at around 11 a.m. on May 5, 2022.
A major car accident narrowed Kell Blvd. to one lane of traffic at around 11 a.m. on May 5, 2022.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A major accident on Kell Blvd. has slowed cars to one lane of traffic near the Lawrence Ramp and Wenonah Blvd.

Eastbound traffic has been slowed to one lane and diverted onto the shoulder, according to News Channel 6 crews at the scene. Those crews reported that there is at least one ambulance present, as well as six police units and three firetrucks.

A damaged car is in the center of the median, which also has skid marks.

