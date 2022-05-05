Major accident narrows Kell Blvd. to one lane

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A major accident on Kell Blvd. has slowed cars to one lane of traffic near the Lawrence Ramp and Wenonah Blvd.

Eastbound traffic has been slowed to one lane and diverted onto the shoulder, according to News Channel 6 crews at the scene. Those crews reported that there is at least one ambulance present, as well as six police units and three firetrucks.

A damaged car is in the center of the median, which also has skid marks.

