Atlantis is looking for her forever home

Meet Atlantis, a friendly and playful pup who’s hoping for a home.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Atlantis, a friendly and playful pup who’s hoping for a home.

Atlantis bounced into the station with such excitement, you’d think it was full of treats (spoiler: there’s no food allowed in the studio, so her tail wags can just be chalked up to personality). At a year and a half old, Atlantis is full of energy and loves giving kisses.

Katie Lister explained that Atlantis’ original owner had health problems, and had to move in with someone who couldn’t house a dog. Now, the team at Emily’s Legacy Rescue is hoping to find an active home for Atlantis. She’s an energetic lab mix with so much love to give, and we’re wishing her the best as she searches for her forever people.

Posted by Emily's Legacy Rescue on Friday, May 6, 2022

If you’re interested in meeting this sweetheart, she may be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday along with other animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue. You can also schedule a meet-and-greet to make sure you get some quality time with her.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

