Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Home’s hidden room has big reveal on video

Bin full of emergency supplies.
Bin full of emergency supplies.(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Justine Sidie went to visit her parents in Reno. They had just bought a new house, and her dad noticed what he thought was a fake wall in the garage.

“If you look at the window, there’s only a two-inch gap between the window and the wall and then on the outside there was like a 5-foot gap,” said Sidie.

So her dad grabbed a saw, creating a small hole in the wall. Sidie filmed the whole thing, posting what they found on TikTok.

Millions watch as Reno couple uncovers what appears to be doomsday prep. (Source: KOLO)

“We cut a little hole in the wall, and I stuck my phone through the hole and we saw all these shelves,” she said.

Sidie’s TikTok went viral, and millions of people wanted to know what they found in the hidden room.

“Thousands of likes and comments and questions, and everybody was demanding for a part two,” Sidie said.

When Sidie and her dad crawled through the hole, they saw what they thought was a door.

“When we were inside, we found where there would have been a door,” she said. “You can’t see it from the garage because there’s a shelf built into the wall to block it, so it just looks like a shelf.”

Once you get inside, the space is about 5-feet wide, and six shelving units run the length of the garage. Most of the shelves were stacked high with boxes, full of food, medical supplies and survival kits.

After reaching out to a former owner of the house, Sidie’s parents guess that the room was created and stocked in the early 2000′s.

While they didn’t find anything of significant value, Sidie is ready to go back and keep searching.

“A lot of the comments were, you know, check for a shelter underground or buried stuff throughout the property,” Sidie said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Search for escaped inmate, former corrections officer enters ninth day
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
11 women working in the maternity unit at a Missouri hospital are all pregnant.
Baby fever: 11 hospital workers pregnant at same time
Baby fever: 11 hospital staffers are pregnant
Police in South Carolina said they responded to an assault at a school that sent an assistant...
Police: Assistant principal sent to hospital after punched, kicked by 11-year-old student