Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘It is heartbreaking’: Tony Dow, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis

'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
'Leave It To Beaver' actor Tony Dow announces that he has been diagnosed with cancer.(Reed Saxon/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Tony Dow shared this week on his social media page that he has once again been diagnosed with cancer.

Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It To Beaver,” shared the cancer diagnosis on Thursday.

The 77-year-old actor and his wife, Lauren Shulkind, shared a joint statement on the actor’s Facebook page:

“Dear Friends & Fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking.”

The couple didn’t share any further immediate details, but they thanked everyone already for their caring thoughts.

As of Friday afternoon, Dow’s social media post had over 14,000 comments from fans sending him well wishes and more than 2,000 shares.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Search for escaped inmate, former corrections officer enters ninth day
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
11 women working in the maternity unit at a Missouri hospital are all pregnant.
Baby fever: 11 hospital workers pregnant at same time
Baby fever: 11 hospital staffers are pregnant
Police in South Carolina said they responded to an assault at a school that sent an assistant...
Police: Assistant principal sent to hospital after punched, kicked by 11-year-old student