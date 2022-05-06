Email City Guide
UPDATE: Freeway closure canceled

The closure is so construction crews can reconfigure barrels and barricades, allowing drivers...
The closure is so construction crews can reconfigure barrels and barricades, allowing drivers access to the EB to NB US 287- Elevated Fwy to I-44.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An expected closure of Kell Fwy. US 82 on Friday has been canceled.

UPDATE: Friday, May 6 at 11:39 a.m.

The freeway closure on US 82 has been canceled, according to an email from TxDOT.

The eastbound lanes of Kell Fwy. US 82 to Northbound Elevated Fwy US 287/I-44 are currently open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Friday, May 6 at 11:20 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of Kell Fwy. (US 82) will be temporarily closed at Kemp St., according to a new press release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being guided out of those lanes so construction crews can reconfigure barrels and barricades, allowing drivers access to the EB to NB US 287- Elevated Fwy to I-44.

Drivers will be detoured on Kell East Blvd. until the freeway opens back up later on Friday.

