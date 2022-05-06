Lockett residents react to tornado damage

LOCKETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents in Lockett were prepared for just another storm. Although tornado warnings had been issued, they weren’t expecting a tornado to touch down right in their backyard.

“I just started praying, dear God please be with everybody out here, just keep us all safe,” Christina Flores, Lockett resident, said. “We actually thought we were going to get missed. We didn’t think anything was going to hit us the way it was looking.”

“My husband and I were sitting on the back porch and he looked out the window and you could see the tornado in the field,” Flores said. “He was like get the shoes, get the keys, let’s go.”

“It hit us and it hit us quick and hard,” Steve Azbell, Lockett resident, said. “We barely made it to the basement and it tore the roof off the house that we were in down there. It lasted about five minutes and what you see here is what happened.”

Roofs torn off, windows shattered and personal belongings spread across the neighborhood. Those were the first sights of the destruction after the tornado had passed. Thankfully, no lives were lost, but meaningful items were.

“Devastating, there is certain people who lost everything besides their home, all of their belongings,” Azbell said. “It is very horrible.”

“Our shed got completely demolished,” Flores said. “It was picked up and gone, removed from our backyard. I’ve got over 25 years of memory boxes back there of my kids and my scrapbooks that my mother has made me when I was growing up. It is memories that are gone.”

While she and others search for items that were lost, they also must start the clean up and rebuilding process.

“We were just very grateful and thankful that everybody in the Lockett community is all okay,” Flores said. “Yes, a lot of us lost our homes and a lot of personal belongings, but lives can’t be replaced and I am very grateful that we are all still here; still able to hug each other and see each other today.”

If you or anyone you know was affected by Wednesday night’s tornado, the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office is offering help. They ask that you call this number, (940) 552-6205, and leave a message with your name, address and needs. In addition, a donation drive will run on Thursday and Friday at the Wilbarger County Jail in Vernon. People can drop off items like toiletries, food, water, baby wipes and diapers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

