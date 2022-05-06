Email City Guide
Getaway car of escaped inmate, former corrections officer found in Tennessee, police say

Friday marks Day 8 in the search for the escaped inmate and former corrections officer. (Source: WAFF)
By Kelsey Duncan and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) - The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill.

The car was a gold/copper color and had damage to the left rear bumper.

The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been...
The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee.(Auto Block)

The United States Marshals Service released a flyer on May 3 with information about the vehicle and the two fugitives.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals released new photos on Thursday of Casey White and Vicky White. The photos show Casey White with tattoos on his chest, arms and upper back, including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

WAFF EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Marshal provides insight on nationwide manhunt
Photos of possible looks of Vicky White
Photos of possible looks of Vicky White(U.S. Marshals)

Vicky White has long blonde hair, but newly released photos show what the former corrections officer would look like with dyed or longer/shorter hair.

Vicky is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and reportedly has a waddling gait. While Casey stands 6-feet, 9-inches and weighs approximately 330 pounds. According to an official with the U.S. Marshals, Casey also has a tattoo of eyeballs on the back of his head.

On April 29, the inmate and the former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing. Vicky and Casey left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape. Singleton later confirmed there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

Photos of Casey White tattoos
Photos of Casey White tattoos(U.S. Marshals)

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

According to WAFF’s independent investigation, the two had a “special relationship.”

The U.S. Marshal Service announced via Twitter that it will be offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White. The Marshal Service is also offering up to $5,000 for information regarding Vicky White.

An enlarged photo of Casey White's Southern Brotherhood tattoo.
An enlarged photo of Casey White's Southern Brotherhood tattoo.(U.S. Marshals)

Vicky and Casey White are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, you should not approach them and call 911.

To submit information regarding the Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

