Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Northbound I-44 reopened

The northbound flyover ramp from Kell Fwy remains closed
A TXDOT Traffic camera shows traffic flowing over the previously closed portion of I-44 in...
A TXDOT Traffic camera shows traffic flowing over the previously closed portion of I-44 in Wichita Falls.(TXDOT)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The northbound lane of the Lloyd Ruby Overpass have reopened to traffic, 41 days after a gearbox from a wind turbine fell from a tractor-trailer, damaging the bridge.

TXDOT announced the northbound lanes were reopened at approximately 11:00 P.M. Thursday, May 5th.

The US 281 Northbound closure at Jacksboro Highway will also be removed so traffic can transition North to the Elevated Freeway and onto I-44 without stopping.

US 281 is still exiting at Jacksboro.

The Eastbound US 82/Kell Fwy Falls Flyover ramp to the NB US 287 remains closed tonight. Traffic control will stay in place until it can be rearranged to allow vehicles to use the ramp again.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

This is the first time since June 2020 that United Regional has had 0 COVID-19 patients in-house.
United Regional reports zero COVID-19 hospitalizations
summer meals wfisd
WFISD kicks off Summer Meals program
Bridge Creek Postal Office, Wichita Falls, TX
WF prank orders thousands of USPS boxes to school
opioid free practice
WF surgeon fights addiction with opioid-free practice
Cat lovers everywhere have a new mission: to get a sweet cat named Margot adopted.
Margot is looking for her forever home