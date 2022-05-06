Northbound I-44 reopened

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The northbound lane of the Lloyd Ruby Overpass have reopened to traffic, 41 days after a gearbox from a wind turbine fell from a tractor-trailer, damaging the bridge.

TXDOT announced the northbound lanes were reopened at approximately 11:00 P.M. Thursday, May 5th.

The US 281 Northbound closure at Jacksboro Highway will also be removed so traffic can transition North to the Elevated Freeway and onto I-44 without stopping.

US 281 is still exiting at Jacksboro.

The Eastbound US 82/Kell Fwy Falls Flyover ramp to the NB US 287 remains closed tonight. Traffic control will stay in place until it can be rearranged to allow vehicles to use the ramp again.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.