Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: Father charged with first-degree murder in 17-year-old daughter’s death

Police charged Mohammed Almaru, 42, with the first-degree murder of his 17-year-old daughter.
Police charged Mohammed Almaru, 42, with the first-degree murder of his 17-year-old daughter.(Village of Tinley Park Public Safety)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (Gray News) - Authorities in Illinois are investigating a deadly incident where a 17-year-old girl was killed.

The Village of Tinley Public Safety Department reports police were called to a home about 40 minutes north of downtown Chicago regarding a possible death investigation on May 1.

Officers said they discovered the body of a 17-year-old girl, later identified as Mia Maro, on the lower level of the house. They also found her father, Mohammed Almaru, 42, with self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat.

Almaru had ingested pills and was taken to Christ Hospital, where police said he was able to be stabilized.

A medical examiner determined Maro died as a result of multiple injuries and ruled her death a homicide, according to the public safety department.

Police said they could not speak to Maro’s father as he was being treated at the hospital. However, once he was able to be questioned and based on the evidence found, Almaru was charged with first-degree murder.

“I’d like to offer my sincerest condolences to everyone who knew and loved Mia,” Mayor Michael Glotz said. “By all accounts, she was a lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life that she will now never get to fulfill. To her family, friends and fellow students at Andrew High School, we mourn her passing with you.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Search for escaped inmate, former corrections officer enters ninth day
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
11 women working in the maternity unit at a Missouri hospital are all pregnant.
Baby fever: 11 hospital workers pregnant at same time
Baby fever: 11 hospital staffers are pregnant
Police in South Carolina said they responded to an assault at a school that sent an assistant...
Police: Assistant principal sent to hospital after punched, kicked by 11-year-old student