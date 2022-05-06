Temps are going to be HOT this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, temps are going to climb. We will have a high of 85 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the southeast at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. However, not everyone will rise into the triple digits. Due to higher humidity levels, places that have seen more rain will likely remain in the mid to low 90s.

However, areas to our west that have been in severe drought could reach temps closer to 105.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.