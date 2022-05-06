Email City Guide
Ukraine students in danger of being sent home from Texoma

With finances tight, there is a desperate call for help.
By Michael Grace
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 70 days of war have taken a massive toll on Ukraine, and here in Texoma, they have taken an emotional toll on exchange students from the country.

“I lost control over myself,” Ukrainian exchange student Ira Hotsuliak said.

Two months ago, we were introduced to Hotsuliak to get her reaction to the invasion while she stayed with her host family in Wichita Falls. Now, Ira and fellow student Maria Vorozhko are faced with a new harsh reality.

“If we actually don’t do something and don’t get with an attorney and stuff, there is a possibility that we would be sent to Ukraine,” Vorozhko said.

As the semester draws to a close, so does the time to find an attorney and start the process of claiming asylum or temporary protected status.

“It’s really scary because you realize that you could be one of those people who were raped, who were killed, tortured, or deported to Russia,” Hotsuliak said.

But, with both girls’ families back in Ukraine to fight, money is tight, and finding an affordable attorney or anyone to help continues to be unsuccessful.

“They should understand that for refugees, it’s very difficult because we don’t have many options, and we don’t have many finances,” Hotsuliak said.

So as war rages on in Ukraine, there is a desperate call for help

“For us now, it’s not safe to go back and die the first day we get there,” Vorozhko said. “So, of course, in our hearts, we want to go back, but with our minds, we understand we need to stay here at least until everything gets safe.”

