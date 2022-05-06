UPDATE: Officers charged in Dec. shooting, statements and body cam released by city officials

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The District Attorney for Comanche County says two Lawton Police officers are being charged with First Degree Manslaughter in connection to an officer involved shooting.

The two former LPD officers, Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, were fired after shooting and killing Quadry Sanders on December, 5th 2021. The medical examiner’s report said he was shot 12 times.

The video has been posted to the city of Lawton’s Youtube page and can be found here. We do want to warn that this video is disturbing.

The shooting happened near N.W. 18th St. and N.W. Lincoln Ave. after officers responded to reports of a protective order violation.

The OSBI was called in to investigate the deadly shooting.

Back in January, Lawton’s Police Chief, James Smith, released a statement saying body-camera footage would be released after the DA makes a decision.

The Lawton Police Department posted this body camera footage on Youtube. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

A statement for Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is below.

“On December 5, 2021, officers from the Lawton Police Department responded to 1806 NW Lincoln Avenue, Lawton, Comanche County, Oklahoma. The officers were responding to a call received by dispatch at 20:37 hours from one of the residents at said property. The call to dispatch was made in reference to a male being present at said property in violation of an active protective order and said male was in possession of a firearm. Once officers arrived at 1806 NW Lincoln Avenue, the suspect was identified as Quadry Sanders. Officers learned that Mr. Sanders was inside the home located at 1806 NW Lincoln Avenue and was refusing to let one of the residents leave. Officers set up a perimeter around the house. A sergeant with the Lawton Police Department (LPD) then began giving Mr. Sanders orders using a PA system in a patrol vehicle. Shortly after commands were given, a female resident of the home exited. Minutes later, Mr. Sanders was seen going out the back door of the home. An officer gave Mr. Sanders commands to show his hands, which he immediately complied with, but then Mr. Sanders ran back into the home. Seconds later, Quadry Sanders walked out of the front door of the home. Mr. Sanders was met underneath a carport by Officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan. Both Officers Hinkle and Ronan were wearing body cameras which captured the following events: Officer Hinkle begins telling Mr. Sanders "hands, hands" as well as "down, down, down, down." Mr. Sanders hands are clearly seen and the only item visible in his hands is a ball cap, which he transfers from his right hand to his left hand. As he is receiving these orders, Mr. Sanders quickly turns back towards the front door of the home. Officers Hinkle and Ronan then walk closer to Mr. Sanders. As Hinkle approaches, Mr. Sanders can be seen raising both of his hands in the air, above his head. At that time, Officer Hinkle shoots his firearm four times at Mr. Sanders. Mr. Sanders falls to the ground and appears to have been shot, at which time Officer Hinkle once again orders "hands, hands, hands," and to "quit reaching." Mr. Sanders sits up from his back with his hands above his head at which time Officer Hinkle fires his firearm seven additional times. Simultaneously with these shots, Officer Ronan also fires his weapon at Mr. Sanders four times. Mr. Sanders is then secured by Officer Hinkle. On the way to Comanche County Memorial Hospital by ambulance, Quadry Sanders is pronounced dead. No weapon was located on Mr. Sanders' body or in the area where he was shot. On February 22, 2022, the Comanche County District Attorney's Office received the Prosecution Report and ballistics reports from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). It was determined that fifteen rounds were fired at Quadry Sanders, eleven rounds by Officer Hinkle and four rounds by Officer Ronan. Of those rounds fired, seven complete or fragmented projectiles were recovered, six of which were confirmed to be fired by Officer Hinkle. It was not able to be determined which firearm fired the fragmented projectile. On April 25, 2022, the Comanche County District Attorney's Office received a copy of the Autopsy Report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (Medical Examiner). The Medical Examiner listed Quadry Sanders' cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds." There were twelve gunshot wounds observed on Mr. Sanders' body (abdomen, groin area, legs, arm, and hand). After review of the entire case file presented by the OSBI, including the Medical Examiner's Autopsy Report, the Comanche County District Attorney's Office has made the determination that the shooting of Quadry Sanders was not justified. Officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan have been charged with First Degree Manslaughter and are presumed innocent of the charges until proven guilty. Copies of the body camera footage of Officers Hinkle, Ronan, and other officers present at the time of the shooting, will be available through the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office upon written request made by mail or in person at the District Attorney’s Office. The camera footage that will be made available upon request is not the entire video recording captured by officers on scene on December 5, 2021. This footage could be considered disturbing and offensive to its viewer. There will be no further statements or comments made by the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office in relation to this case, at this time.”



Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn has also issued a statement on the matter.

On Dec. 5, 2021, the Lawton Police Department received a call to 1806 NW Lincoln. This call resulted in the loss of life of Quadry Sanders. As with past officer-involved shootings, the Lawton Police Department turned the investigation over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Lawton Police Department’s Internal Affairs division conducted and completed its own administrative investigation into the matter. On Jan. 7, 2022, at the conclusion of the administrative investigation, City Manager Michael Cleghorn, upon careful consideration terminated the employment of officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle. It is important to note that the City’s administrative investigation and actions taken, were separate and distinct from the investigation conducted by the OSBI. The OSBI investigation was a criminal investigation while the City’s investigation was administrative. Today, May 6, 2022, the Comanche County District Attorney has released their decision to file criminal charges based on the investigation conducted by the OSBI. The Comanche County District Attorney has charged both Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle with Manslaughter in the first degree. With the investigation completed by OSBI and the Comanche County District Attorney’s filing decision made public, the City of Lawton, in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act, has made the footage from the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 5, 2021, public and is available on the City of Lawton’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYldmOTGxjhhU5UpYhLk4aw. Please note that this footage may be disturbing for some. The City of Lawton is releasing this information in tandem with the Comanche County District Attorney’s decision in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act and in continuation with transparency.

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker has also released a statement following the former officers charges.

Today our community has learned of the decision the Comanche County District Attorney has made in the case of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 5, 2021, that resulted in the loss of life of Quadry Sanders. The Comanche County District Attorney has made the decision to criminally charge former officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle with Manslaughter in the first degree. This decision comes from the Comanche County District Attorney after the conclusion of the investigation, which was conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. With the investigation completed by OSBI and the Comanche County District Attorney’s filing decision made public, the City of Lawton, in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act, has made the footage from the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 5, 2021, public and is available on the City of Lawton’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYldmOTGxjhhU5UpYhLk4aw. Please note that this footage may be disturbing for some. The City of Lawton is releasing this information in tandem with the Comanche County District Attorney’s decision in accordance with the Oklahoma Open Records Act and in continuation with transparency. As the Mayor of Lawton, the loss of life in our community is always a difficult matter to grasp. My thoughts and prayers go out to the parents and those in our community who lost a loved one in Quadry Sanders. Although this decision and the releasing of information that followed may provide clarity to this tragic incident, it does not come without impacting one’s stages of grief and mourning of a lost loved one. I believe the Lawton Police Department holds itself to the highest possible standards, and I know it will continue to do so moving forward.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we get them.

