WF man indicted on capital murder charges

WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grand jury has indicted 22-year-old Tajmon Robinson on capital murder charges, according to court documents filed on Friday.

Robinson is accused of shooting 51-year-old Floyd Kirt on Feb. 12 during an attempted robbery at the Stripes on Southwest Parkway. Friends of Kirt said he had been working as a store clerk to save up money in the hopes of opening a t-shirt shop.

According to an arrest affidavit, Robinson reportedly confessed to shooting and killing Floyd Kirt in a statement after being arrested. He allegedly said he had been intending to rob the store to get money to leave town, and had left with lottery tickets after the fatal shooting.

Robinson remains in the Wichita County jail on a $1 million bond.

