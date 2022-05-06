WFISD holds special session discussing district improvements

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Transfers and how to honor GPA standings in the Wichita Falls ISD were topics of discussion at a special session on Thursday.

With Wichita Falls Legacy and Wichita Falls Memorial coming in the fall of 2024, there will be a significant impacts regarding transfers and GPA standings that will have effects on students.

Peter Griffiths, associate superintendent, led the meeting with PowerPoint presentations.

“This is the beginning of it, of the two new high schools doing all the attendance zones conversations since the fall and now in the spring,” Griffith said. “This is just the next step as we get closer and closer. We’re just trying to be very methodical as we address these issues as they come up.”

One of the main topics that was discussed is how the district will look at transfers of students as well as how to recognize honor graduates.

“If I am at Hirschi High School and my GPA is a 4.7, that 4.7 keeps me in the top 10%, but if I go into a zone where other kids whose GPA rankings are 4.8s and 4.9s, I might not be in the top 10 percent,” Griffith said.

There were three options discussed for transfers, including leaving things as is, modifying them just for the class of 2025/2026 or modifying overall with little to no allowable transfers.

“Transfers have been an issue in the district for some time so we’re looking at two different policies,” Griffiths said. “FDB, that’s transfers and recognizing honor graduates, which is EIC.”

There were also proposals for cuts from ESSER, the funding the federal government gave districts during the pandemic.

“That’s tutoring, that’s like I said we pay for online tutoring but like five kids got on to it, so we realized that’s something we don’t need,” Griffiths said.

Everything that was discussed at the meeting will be brought up to the board members to determine what will or won’t be changed.

