WFPD in need of dispatchers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is hiring.

The department is in need of dispatchers. These individuals would take in calls while documenting details and relay those details to officers to take the best course of action for each situation. While they may be behind the scenes, their job is vital to officers on the ground.

“They’re crucial to our mission,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD PIO, said. “We rely on them so much when it comes to information that we need and contacting the people and who we need to get ahold of and then they take care of us by checking on us and you know if we’re okay and things like that and make sure we have enough back up.”

Eipper said that anyone who can listen well and has good typing skills is encouraged to apply.

