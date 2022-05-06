Email City Guide
Woman who drove down garage stairwell claims she was ‘just following her GPS,’ police say

The Portland, Maine ,Police Department said the 26-year-old woman drove through the parking...
The Portland, Maine ,Police Department said the 26-year-old woman drove through the parking garage, across a pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down a stairwell, where her vehicle got stuck.(Portland Maine Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) – A woman who drove through a police department garage and down a stairwell claimed she was “just following her GPS instructions,” police in Maine said.

The Portland, Maine, Police Department said the 26-year-old woman drove through the parking garage, across a pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down a stairwell, where her vehicle got stuck.

Police said they don’t believe it was the fault of the GPS but, rather, the woman’s “excessive blood alcohol level.”

The woman was issued a summons for operating while under the influence.

No one was injured in the incident, and police said there was only a small amount of property damage.

“Please don’t drink and drive,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

