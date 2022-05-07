Email City Guide
Margot is looking for her forever home

Cat lovers everywhere have a new mission: to get a sweet cat named Margot adopted.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
At about a year old, Margot has lived half her life in a shelter. Paige Morgan explained that the gray-and-white feline has been with Wichita Falls Animal Services since November, but there’s no real reason why she hasn’t been adopted: she’s great with other cats, appears to be good with dogs, and is overall just a great cat.

She was very good in the studio, even with strange people and bright lights, and loved receiving pets.

We’re on a mission to find Margot her forever home, because this little lady -- and her little belly -- deserve a place to call their own!

Margot and other adoptable animals can be viewed by visiting the Animal Services Center’s Petango page. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

