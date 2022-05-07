Email City Guide
Sunday & Monday look very hot

By Garrett James
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 71 with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph.

Sunday, we will have a high of 101 with sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday night, we will have a low of 73 with clear skies and windy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph.

Monday, we will have a high of 101 with sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 74 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We do have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies.

