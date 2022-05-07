Sunday & Monday look very hot
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Saturday night, we will have a low of 71 with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph.
Sunday, we will have a high of 101 with sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday night, we will have a low of 73 with clear skies and windy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph.
Monday, we will have a high of 101 with sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 74 with clear skies.
Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We do have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday, we will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.