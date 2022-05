WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional marked a milestone with gratitude.

On Friday, the hospital reported zero COVID-19 hospitalizations. The last time this number was reported was in June 2020.

In a Facebook post, the health care system recognized their staff and physicians who have selflessly provided care for the community.

For the first time since June 2020, United Regional has zero COVID-19 patients in-house. COVID admissions, and resulting... Posted by United Regional Health Care System on Friday, May 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.