Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF prank orders thousands of USPS boxes to school

The post office had to cancel all box orders to Wichita Falls.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some anonymous students caused quite the disruption at the Bridge Creek post office this week. These students ordered thousands of empty boxes to be sent to their school.

The prank is suspected to be part of a TikTok trend, and the online orders resulted in an entire dock full of free USPS shipping boxes.

The postal service had to stop all box orders to Wichita Falls because they couldn’t determine which orders were real and which were part of the supposed prank. While this might sound like harmless fun, WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper explains how serious the situation actually is.

“Especially if it interrupts a huge service like we’re talking about, transportation and other governmental agencies. You could be in some serious trouble doing that. Don’t act, ask questions, ask others before you just go out and do what somebody’s telling you to do over the internet,” said Eipper.

The Wichita Falls police department is proactively trying to educate students about internet safety through their crime-stoppers safe school program. They encourage people to be careful about internet trends that might get them into trouble.

Meanwhile, the Bridge Creek Postal Office says it is looking into the situation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

This is the first time since June 2020 that United Regional has had 0 COVID-19 patients in-house.
United Regional reports zero COVID-19 hospitalizations
summer meals wfisd
WFISD kicks off Summer Meals program
opioid free practice
WF surgeon fights addiction with opioid-free practice
Cat lovers everywhere have a new mission: to get a sweet cat named Margot adopted.
Margot is looking for her forever home