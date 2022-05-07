WF prank orders thousands of USPS boxes to school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some anonymous students caused quite the disruption at the Bridge Creek post office this week. These students ordered thousands of empty boxes to be sent to their school.

The prank is suspected to be part of a TikTok trend, and the online orders resulted in an entire dock full of free USPS shipping boxes.

The postal service had to stop all box orders to Wichita Falls because they couldn’t determine which orders were real and which were part of the supposed prank. While this might sound like harmless fun, WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper explains how serious the situation actually is.

“Especially if it interrupts a huge service like we’re talking about, transportation and other governmental agencies. You could be in some serious trouble doing that. Don’t act, ask questions, ask others before you just go out and do what somebody’s telling you to do over the internet,” said Eipper.

The Wichita Falls police department is proactively trying to educate students about internet safety through their crime-stoppers safe school program. They encourage people to be careful about internet trends that might get them into trouble.

Meanwhile, the Bridge Creek Postal Office says it is looking into the situation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.