WFISD kicks off Summer Meals program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School Lunch Hero Day might be a holiday you never heard of, but it kicks off Wichita Falls ISD’s free summer meals program.

The program is hosted by the school district but you don’t have to be a student to eat. Anyone under the age of 18 can get free meals throughout the summer with this program, whether they’re a student or not.

Many parents have to rely on schools to feed their children, and that need doesn’t stop just because school’s out for summer. So the summer meals program will feed any child until school starts back up again.

Carrie Richardson, WFISD’s executive chef, said the school district kicked off the program on May 6 so they could also recognize some unsung heroes.

“It’s super important to also recognize our cafeteria workers and our kitchen associates for what they do every day because the love that goes into preparing these meals is just beyond measure and the relationship that they have with these students they see these kids day in and day out,” said Richardson.

The locations for the Summer Meals program include the following schools:

Hirschi High School

Career Education Center

Burgess Elementary

Scotland Park Elementary

Lamar Elementary

Washington/Jackson

Jefferson Elementary

Brook Village

Southern Hills Elementary

