Final unofficial election results are in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Unofficial final election results are in for Wichita County.

Lori Kemp took the race for City of Burkburnett Mayor, coming in with 62.75% of the vote. Susan Mitchell took Commissioner, Place 3 with 686 votes; Commissioner, Place 4 went to Michael Richter with 51.7% of the vote.

Electra’s new mayor will by Lynda Lynn, who was running unopposed. The City of Electra Commissioner, Place 3 will Christina Neumann; Place 4 will be Fran Davis.

Ray Schultz won the Iowa Park mayor race with 61.57% of the vote.

*Incumbent

City of Burkburnett

Mayor - City of Burkburnett

Name Votes Percentage Lori Kemp 795 63% Mike Tugman 420 33% Drew Skinner 52 4%

Commissioner, Place 3 - City of Burkburnett

Name Votes Percentage Susan Mitchell 686 55% Ted Kwas 472 38% Liz Stiles 100 8%

Commissioner, Place 4 - City of Burkburnett

Name Votes Percentage Michael Richter 637 52 Stephanie Humbred 359 29 John Beard* 236 19

City of Burkburnett Proposition A

“The issuance of not to exceed $2,680,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Roller Road, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

Votes Percentage No 947 74% Yes 341 26%

City of Burkburnett Proposition B

“The issuance of not to exceed $730,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Meadow Drive and Dell Street, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

Votes Percentage No 948 74% Yes 336 26%

City of Burkburnett Proposition C

“The issuance of not to exceed $1,735,000 of city of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Kramer Road and Ameron Road, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

Votes Percentage No 886 69% Yes 400 31%

City of Burkburnett Proposition D

“The issuance of not to exceed $1,120,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to County Road and Williams Drive, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

Votes Percentage No 942 73% Yes 341 27%

City of Burkburnett Proposition E

“The issuance of not to exceed $1,120,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to County Road and Williams Drive, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

Votes Percentage No 949 74% Yes 328 26%

School Board, Place 2 - Burkburnett ISD

Name Votes Percentage Robin Bachert* 1045 78% Paul Arbogast 291 22%

City of Electra

Commissioner, Place 3 - City of Electra

Name Votes Percentage Christina Neumann 107 61 Pam G Ward 67 39%

Commissioner, Place 4 - City of Electra

Name Votes Percentage Fran Davis* 118 67% Meggan Moore 58 33%

City of Iowa Park

Mayor - City of Iowa Park

Name Votes Percentage Ray Schultz* 157 62% Taylor Kelley 98 38%

Council, Place 2 - City of Iowa Park

Name Votes Percentage Jeff Pogatshnik 184 74% Geral D Frazier 65 26%

State Propositions

State of Texas Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

Votes Percentage For 856,054 87% Against 127,353 13%

State of Texas Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Votes Percentage For 846,565 85% Against 147,597 15%

