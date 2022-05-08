Final unofficial election results are in
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Unofficial final election results are in for Wichita County.
Lori Kemp took the race for City of Burkburnett Mayor, coming in with 62.75% of the vote. Susan Mitchell took Commissioner, Place 3 with 686 votes; Commissioner, Place 4 went to Michael Richter with 51.7% of the vote.
Electra’s new mayor will by Lynda Lynn, who was running unopposed. The City of Electra Commissioner, Place 3 will Christina Neumann; Place 4 will be Fran Davis.
Ray Schultz won the Iowa Park mayor race with 61.57% of the vote.
Full election results are below.
*Incumbent
City of Burkburnett
Mayor - City of Burkburnett
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Lori Kemp
|795
|63%
|Mike Tugman
|420
|33%
|Drew Skinner
|52
|4%
Commissioner, Place 3 - City of Burkburnett
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Susan Mitchell
|686
|55%
|Ted Kwas
|472
|38%
|Liz Stiles
|100
|8%
Commissioner, Place 4 - City of Burkburnett
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Michael Richter
|637
|52
|Stephanie Humbred
|359
|29
|John Beard*
|236
|19
City of Burkburnett Proposition A
“The issuance of not to exceed $2,680,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Roller Road, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”
|Votes
|Percentage
|No
|947
|74%
|Yes
|341
|26%
City of Burkburnett Proposition B
“The issuance of not to exceed $730,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Meadow Drive and Dell Street, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”
|Votes
|Percentage
|No
|948
|74%
|Yes
|336
|26%
City of Burkburnett Proposition C
“The issuance of not to exceed $1,735,000 of city of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Kramer Road and Ameron Road, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”
|Votes
|Percentage
|No
|886
|69%
|Yes
|400
|31%
City of Burkburnett Proposition D
“The issuance of not to exceed $1,120,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to County Road and Williams Drive, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”
|Votes
|Percentage
|No
|942
|73%
|Yes
|341
|27%
City of Burkburnett Proposition E
“The issuance of not to exceed $1,120,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to County Road and Williams Drive, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”
|Votes
|Percentage
|No
|949
|74%
|Yes
|328
|26%
School Board, Place 2 - Burkburnett ISD
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Robin Bachert*
|1045
|78%
|Paul Arbogast
|291
|22%
City of Electra
Commissioner, Place 3 - City of Electra
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Christina Neumann
|107
|61
|Pam G Ward
|67
|39%
Commissioner, Place 4 - City of Electra
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Fran Davis*
|118
|67%
|Meggan Moore
|58
|33%
City of Iowa Park
Mayor - City of Iowa Park
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Ray Schultz*
|157
|62%
|Taylor Kelley
|98
|38%
Council, Place 2 - City of Iowa Park
|Name
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jeff Pogatshnik
|184
|74%
|Geral D Frazier
|65
|26%
State Propositions
State of Texas Proposition 1
The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|856,054
|87%
|Against
|127,353
|13%
State of Texas Proposition 2
The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|846,565
|85%
|Against
|147,597
|15%
