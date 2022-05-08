Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Final unofficial election results are in

(Pexels)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Unofficial final election results are in for Wichita County.

Lori Kemp took the race for City of Burkburnett Mayor, coming in with 62.75% of the vote. Susan Mitchell took Commissioner, Place 3 with 686 votes; Commissioner, Place 4 went to Michael Richter with 51.7% of the vote.

Electra’s new mayor will by Lynda Lynn, who was running unopposed. The City of Electra Commissioner, Place 3 will Christina Neumann; Place 4 will be Fran Davis.

Ray Schultz won the Iowa Park mayor race with 61.57% of the vote.

Full election results are below. For live-updated results for all races, including propositions, click here.

*Incumbent

City of Burkburnett

Mayor - City of Burkburnett

NameVotesPercentage
Lori Kemp79563%
Mike Tugman42033%
Drew Skinner524%

Commissioner, Place 3 - City of Burkburnett

NameVotesPercentage
Susan Mitchell68655%
Ted Kwas47238%
Liz Stiles1008%

Commissioner, Place 4 - City of Burkburnett

NameVotesPercentage
Michael Richter63752
Stephanie Humbred35929
John Beard*23619

City of Burkburnett Proposition A

“The issuance of not to exceed $2,680,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Roller Road, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

VotesPercentage
No94774%
Yes34126%

City of Burkburnett Proposition B

“The issuance of not to exceed $730,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Meadow Drive and Dell Street, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

VotesPercentage
No94874%
Yes33626%

City of Burkburnett Proposition C

“The issuance of not to exceed $1,735,000 of city of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to Kramer Road and Ameron Road, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

VotesPercentage
No88669%
Yes40031%

City of Burkburnett Proposition D

“The issuance of not to exceed $1,120,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to County Road and Williams Drive, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

VotesPercentage
No94273%
Yes34127%

City of Burkburnett Proposition E

“The issuance of not to exceed $1,120,000 of City of Burkburnett, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to County Road and Williams Drive, and related utility and drainage improvements, the acquisition of real property necessary or incidental for such purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

VotesPercentage
No94974%
Yes32826%

School Board, Place 2 - Burkburnett ISD

NameVotesPercentage
Robin Bachert*104578%
Paul Arbogast29122%

City of Electra

Commissioner, Place 3 - City of Electra

NameVotesPercentage
Christina Neumann10761
Pam G Ward6739%

Commissioner, Place 4 - City of Electra

NameVotesPercentage
Fran Davis*11867%
Meggan Moore5833%

City of Iowa Park

Mayor - City of Iowa Park

NameVotesPercentage
Ray Schultz*15762%
Taylor Kelley9838%

Council, Place 2 - City of Iowa Park

NameVotesPercentage
Jeff Pogatshnik18474%
Geral D Frazier6526%

State Propositions

State of Texas Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

VotesPercentage
For856,05487%
Against127,35313%

State of Texas Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

VotesPercentage
For846,56585%
Against147,59715%

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Where to find live-updated election results
Get to know the candidates running for Burkburnett Commissioner Place 3.
Know the candidates: Burkburnett Commissioner Place 3 race
A coding issue is to blame for election fallout in Wichita County race.
EXPLAINER: What happened to the Wichita Co. Justice of Peace Pct. 4 race
It’s Election Day for the March 2022 Primaries in Texas.
March 2022 primary results across Texoma