Lori Kemp wins Burkburnett Mayor

Kemp takes win with 63% of vote
Summary of races on the ballot for Election Day, May 7
By Michael Grace
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Lori Kemp will guide the future of Burkburnett.

On Saturday, Kemp edged out her opponent Mike Tugman by taking home 795 votes to Tugman’s 420.

Kemp has over 20 years of corporate America experience and will use her background in her new role.

“I think it means something different for Burkburnett,” Kemp said. “That’s what I’m most excited about is working very collaboratively with the other city leaders and so being able to kind of walk in and start on all these things that I’ve had in my mind swirling around for the last few months.”

