Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison for execution style double murders

A 22-year-old man convicted of killing two young men execution style in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars. (SOURCE: WUSA)
By Kolbie Satterfield
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WUSA) – A 22-year-old Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the execution-style killing of two young men in 2019.

On Friday, a Montgomery County Circuit judge sentenced Andy Panton to two life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 60 years.

Two families are feeling a semblance of justice knowing Panton will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Panton was convicted of coming up behind 24-year-old Christian Roberts and 23-year-old Jordan Radway and killing them in what prosecutors call “execution style.”

“These two young men were literally executed, shot from behind, in a car, in Silver Spring,” Montgomery County District Attorney John McCarthy said. “Sadly, and I’ve spoken to the family about this, this is another instance where a young person’s life was lost in the county over marijuana.”

Police found Roberts and Radway shot to death inside a crashed car in White Oak, Maryland, in January 2019.

The incident stemmed from what investigators believe was a marijuana deal.

Panton and two others, Noah Barnett and Dontaye Hunt, were charged.

Barnett was sentenced to 42 years. Hunt’s sentencing is next Friday. Both men are 21 years old.

The families of Radway and Roberts say justice is served, but not all they’re owed.

“This part is not over. We still have one more sentencing hearing to go through and this part of our lives will be over after Friday and we still have to navigate a whole life of not having our sons around,” Christian Roberts’ father, Donald Roberts, said.

The two families say their sons had entrepreneurial minds that weren’t able to see those dreams come to fruition.

“Justice was served but it doesn’t make it any easier for us,” Jordan Radway’s father, Peter Radway, said.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

The last civilians have been evacuated from the steelworks plant in Mariupol, but Ukrainian...
Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
A Seattle man's recordings of car accidents in his neighborhood have gone viral.
‘They don’t see it until it’s too late’: Video montage of cars crashing on same offramp goes viral
A Seattle man's recordings of car accidents in his neighborhood have gone viral.
Man's car crash montage on offramp goes viral
A general view of the video screen of G7 leaders during a video-conference on Ukraine at the...
G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Havana hotel toll rises to 30; dogs search for survivors