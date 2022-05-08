Email City Guide
Michael Richter elected for place 4 commissioner in Burkburnett

Richter beat out Stephanie Humberd and incumbent John Beard.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Michael Richter will be the new place 4 commissioner in Burkburnett, beating out incumbent John Beard and challenger Stephanie Humberd after receiving over 51% of the votes.

Each candidate believed they had what it took to be in the seat and make positive changes to the City of Burkburnett. After speaking with all three candidates today, I learned that they were prepared for any one of their names to be called.

Regarding any nerves, they were almost non-existent. Each candidate went about their day like any normal Saturday. They believed the citizens of Burkburnett would chose the person most deserving of the position.

Michael Richter is ready to make a change for the city, and the other two candidates say they will still be involved with city council.

“I really want to bring some peace and harmony to the council to where we can move forward,” Richter said. “You really need everybody on the same page and that same page being love Burkburnett and try to make it a better place for everyone.”

“I will attend the meetings as an observer and i will back the city council as much as I can,” Beard said.

I am still going to be involved,” Humberd said. “I am still going to go to the meetings and I still want to be involved with the community and go up there and voice my opinion or any concerns I have.”

Richter says he appreciates everyone that came out and voted for him and is looking forward to getting out in the community and delivering the needs of the people.

