Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘They don’t see it until it’s too late’: Video montage of cars crashing on same offramp goes viral

A Seattle man's recordings of car accidents in his neighborhood have gone viral. (SOURCE: KING)
By Chris Daniels
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) – A Washington man fed up with the constant car accidents happening around his home started recording them. Now, those videos have gone viral.

Michael Basconcillo lives near the corner of 7th and Union in Seattle.

He became so tired of drivers going too fast and too furious, he started recording the action of the I-5 southbound offramp.

“They bounce off that wall over there and end up crashing over here,” he said, referring to a wall and street corner near the offramp.

Car crashes on this offramp have happened over and over and over again. Basconcillo’s video compilation of them has gone viral overnight.

“I had two friends text me yesterday morning and said ‘You’re famous; your video is on Reddit.’ I go ‘What’s Reddit,’” he said.

Basconcillo said it’s no laughing matter, given the proximity to a crosswalk and the nearby Sheraton Hotel. Hard data is inconclusive about the intersection, including the number of cars that have piled up over time.

“It’s more like a turn, they don’t see it until it’s too late,” Basconcillo said. “They’ll see a 20-mile an hour exit sign. That doesn’t mean anything.”

The Washington Department of Transportation and Seattle Department of Transportation said they know this area has been a problem for years and they’ve installed all sorts of new signage to get people to slow down. Basconcillo said it’s not enough.

“It’s a sign, it’s not going to do anything,” he said. “Divots … that make your tire make noise. It would wake somebody up, it would get their attention, and get them to slow down.”

If more isn’t done, Basconillo said he believes the hits will keep on coming.

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Chef Mario Batali waives jury trial in sexual misconduct case
This week, if you order medium fries through the McDonald’s app, you’ll get a free McChicken or...
McDonald’s adds freebies, tarot card readings for Mercury retrograde
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
PHOTOS: School bus seen teetering on its side in Ohio
Tamara Lynn Sytch.
WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed 1
Race organizers said they justified allowing the 6-year-old to race because the family has had...
6-year-old allowed to run full marathon