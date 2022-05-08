Too Hot for May Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures once again rise to 100 or higher along with gusty winds out of the south on Monday. Starting Tuesday, it won’t be quite as hot as we see increasing humidity levels and some rain chances. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 90s and we’ll stay there for most of the rest of the week. Winds will remain gusty out of the south with an active storm track to the north.

