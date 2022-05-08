Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Too Hot for May Forecast

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures once again rise to 100 or higher along with gusty winds out of the south on Monday. Starting Tuesday, it won’t be quite as hot as we see increasing humidity levels and some rain chances. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 90s and we’ll stay there for most of the rest of the week. Winds will remain gusty out of the south with an active storm track to the north.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita County Sheriff Deputy hit another motorist while trying to stop a motorcycle late...
Deputy, motorist injured in crash on Kell Blvd
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Cunningham Elementary School Pre K and PPCD teacher Michelle Hicks.
Wichita Falls ISD mourns loss of Cunningham teacher
This has been a back and forth process between city officials and the business owners, who have...
3rd party roll off companies facing new ordinance
Damage to the overpass was caused by a large piece of machinery that came off a semi.
6th Street, I-44 underpass reopens

Latest News

Triple-digit heat again on Monday
weather
Triple-digit heat again on Monday
Sunday & Monday look very hot
Heating Up to Summer-Time Levels
Summer-Like Weekend